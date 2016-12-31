Happy ending

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

What a relief that everything turned out for the best in respect of the hijacking of a Libyan airliner.

We are in the UK at the moment and listened to the reports on ‘PM’, Radio 4’s news programme.

Joseph Muscat was very definite when he said the government would not be negotiating with the hijackers, particularly because it was the day when his staff had their Christmas lunch.

Good on him. The hijackers knew they would get nowhere.