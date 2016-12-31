A practical Church

I read the article ‘Pope sets up commission to investigate dismissal of Knights of Malta chancellor’ (December 22).

The Order of Malta is one of the most ancient of papal knighthoods. Its motto is Tuitio fidei et obsequium pauperum, that is, “defence of the faith and assistance to the poor”.

The present scandal involves the Order’s Grand Chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, who was forcibly ousted earlier this month. There were accusations that he or his subordinates, including some priests and nuns allowed condoms to be distributed in Africa to curb the spread of AIDS and other diseases.

The Vatican has a long-standing policy of opposing contraception, however, even though I am a Catholic myself, I feel the punishment was far too harsh.

I am pro-life. Pope Francis is all for showing compassion in recognising that unusual crises require unusual responses.

I am not condoning promiscuity, however, I do believe that in the 21st century the Catholic Church can be compassionate and acknowledge real-world realities. Condoms are merely a barrier and their use cannot be compared to abortion. Yet, some celibate old men in the Church have hyped up the story to make it seem sensational. To his credit, Pope Francis has a loving attitude.

Sadly, the Order of Malta’s ultra-conservative and stodgy patron cardinal, Cardinal Raymond Burke, a fine man in many other respects, has a backward mentality and has a grudge against Pope Francis. He is overly stern and thinks people should live as they did in the 1950s. The cardinal is absolutely living in ‘dreamland’ if he thinks young people will simply blissfully practise abstinence.

I pray that the Church can convince men and women it is more caring than punitive.

The well-being of the living should come first. Church officials should not be punished for trying to slow down the outbreak of diseases.