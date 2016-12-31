Sporting briefs

Mustafi: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has recovered from a hamstring injury for the London derby against Crystal Palace but winger Theo Walcott and left-back Kieran Gibbs will miss tomorrow’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have missed Mustafi’s calming influence in defence, losing two of their last three games since the 24-year-old German, who is yet to taste defeat since joining the Gunners in August, limped off in the win over Stoke City this month.

McClean: West Brom winger James McClean has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal at the Baggies. Albion have confirmed the 27-year-old has agreed an improved contract, which also includes an option for another year at The Hawthorns. He joined the Baggies from Wigan in 2015 and boss Tony Pulis believes the Ireland international has been a bargain. “For what we’ve paid and what the lad’s been earning, he’s been a terrific signing for us,” he said.

Rogic: Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been ruled out of the Old Firm game against Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon with an ankle injury. Boss Brendan Rodgers had hoped the Australia international would have recovered after missing the last three matches but revealed he would not be back until after the winter break.

Carragher: Former Port Vale captain Matt Carragher has died at the age of 40, BBC reported yesterday. The defender made 221 appearances for the Valiants during a six-year stay at Vale Park. Carragher started his career with Wigan, where he played 145 games, and spent two seasons at Macclesfield. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Vale captain Matt Carragher. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” the club tweeted.

Bardsley: Defender Phil Bardsley could make his return to Stoke City’s matchday squad today when the Potters face Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Bardsley, sidelined by a knee injury since November 19, has been training this week.

De Silvestri: Torino will have to do without Lorenzo De Silvestri for sometime after the defender pulled out of training yesterday. The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury and his condition will be assessed by the team’s technical staff next week.