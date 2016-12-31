Mourinho rules out loan moves at Man. United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be the only player he will allow to depart Old Trafford on loan next month.

Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial are among those on the fringes of Mourinho’s team who have been linked with loan switches yet the Portuguese is only prepared to sanction a temporary deal for Johnstone.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for United and, with Sergio Romero backing up David de Gea, he is free to gain experience elsewhere, with Stoke, Sunderland and Aston Villa possible destinations.

“Sam is the only player that I will allow to go because he does not play one single minute, he needs to play,” Mourinho said.

“We have a young goalkeeper in Joel (Pereira), a goalkeeper that played many minutes in the past six months in the Portuguese league and now it’s time for Sam to play six months.

“That’s the only loan move that we are going to do.”

Permanent departures do not appear imminent either, with United yet to receive an offer that would persuade them to cash in.

And that means West Brom, who last week lodged a bid for Schneiderlin, will likely have to increase their offer to land the French midfielder.

“Apart from that, I don’t want to sell players,” Mourinho added.

“But, as I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes, and if a player really wants to leave, we have no right to stop the player to leave, if the conditions are our conditions, and until this moment we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept.”