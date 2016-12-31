Football news

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has insisted Kasper Schmeichel will not be sold.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Liverpool in January but Ranieri emphatically denied he would leave the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri said: “Kasper has a signature on the contract. We won’t sell him under any circumstances. We don’t need money.

“I’m sorry for Liverpool, they can win the title without Kasper.”

Schmeichel kept 15 clean sheets last season and has maintained his form this year, keeping six shutouts in 17 appearances.

Sandro’s new deal

Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro is set to sign an improved contract with a one-year extension, calciomercato.com reported.

After similar improved contracts to Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and Stefano Sturaro, the 25-year-old Brazilian is next on the list as Juve seek to ward off reported interest from Manchester City.

Sandro’s current contract expires in June 2020. It includes a salary of €2.8m per season but that will shoot to €3.5m a year when the new deal is signed.

Jenkinson wanted by Hull City

Hull City boss Mike Phelan has confirmed he wants Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson to boost his club’s survival bid.

Jenkinson, 24, has been restricted to five cup appearances this season for Arsenal, who are ready to let the right-back head out on loan or leave on a permanent transfer.

Phelan has targeted Jenkinson to help shore up his leaky defence but faces stiff competition from other top-flight clubs.

“Yes, he’s been spoken about. But there are a few others in the hat for Carl,” Phelan said.

West Ham are understood to be among those interested in the defender, along with Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace.

Man. United return increased revenues

Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of over £250m in the annual accounts recently published by Companies House.

The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9m up until the end of June 2016, up from £201.7m in 2015, while pre-tax profits were up to £141.1m from £81.7m.

A new kit sponsorship deal with German company Adidas provided £72.7m while shirt sponsors Chevrolet, part of General Motors, accounted for £52.2m.

The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3m, up from £395.2m.

Alessio Cerci close to joining Bologna

Winger Alessio Cerci is close to joining Bologna in the winter transfer window after failing to break into the Atletico Madrid side this season.

Cerci joined the Spaniards from Torino in 2014 but found it hard to settle in La Liga and also had loan stints with Genoa and Milan. He sought a move back to Serie A in summer but a deal with Bologna was not concluded in time.

Bologna are set to take Cerci on loan at first and he will make the move permanent after a pre-agreed number of appearances, reports said yesterday.

Debuchy could leave the Gunners

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied blocking Mathieu Debuchy from moving to Manchester United last year but revealed he will put the defender in the January sales.

Debuchy has played only 16 minutes this season for the Gunners and is arguably Wenger’s fourth-choice right-back behind Hector Bellerin, Carl Jenkinson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Wenger insisted that United never made a bid for Debuchy.

“They have never made an offer for him. It’s completely untrue. It’s sometimes surprising to hear things like that,” he said.

He was also unequivocal when asked if Debuchy was for sale when the transfer window opens next week.

“Yes, of course we are listening to offers,” Wenger said.

Puel rules out January sales

Southampton manager Claude Puel has ruled out selling either of his first-choice centre-backs in the January transfer window, shooting down media reports that the club could cash in on Jose Fonte or Virgil van Dijk.

Reports in Fonte’s native Portugal indicated that Southampton had agreed to allow the player, who has 18 months left on his contract, to leave in January after he failed to agree fresh terms with the club.

British media have reported in recent weeks that Dutchman Van Dijk had emerged as a target for league leaders Chelsea.

Puel said: “It’s always speculation about different players.

“It’s normal because they are great and important players. But it’s important for them to stay and have a good attitude and improve our position in the table.”