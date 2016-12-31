Chinese club offered Real €300m for Ronaldo – agent

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down an offer to leave Real Madrid and move to China.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has claimed Real Madrid have been offered €300 million for the star forward by an unnamed Chinese Super League club, but said his client has no interest in the deal.

Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports Italia yesterday that Real Madrid had been offered a transfer fee worth the equivalent of £257 million for the player, who would in turn receive over €100 million – around £86 million – a year in salary.

“From China, they’ve offered €300m to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year to the player,” Mendes said.

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.”

The transfer offer, if genuine, would be almost triple the world record €105 million (£89.6 million) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in August.

Ronaldo, who won his fourth Ballon d’Or earlier this month, signed a new contract at Real Madrid in November, extending his commitment to the club until 2021.

The forward has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2009, winning two Champions League titles and a Liga crown as part of the Merengue squad.

The cash-rich Chinese league has emerged as a major contender in the world transfer market with mega-money deals.

Last week, Shanghai SIPG signed Brazil midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for around £52m, while on Thursday former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua where he will reportedly become the highest paid player in the world on the equivalent of £615,000 a week.

“The Chinese market is a new market,” Mendes added.

“They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. He is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa… they were not the favourites.”