People’s hopes and expectations

As hopes and expectations flood the mind of most at the beginning of the year, the island braces itself for what promises to be another eventful 12 months. Those doing well will invariably hope for even better times ahead and the rest, particularly the underprivileged or those struggling to keep up with the cost of living, hope that, maybe, their position will improve in 2017, even if not to the extent they would wish to.

Bridging the inequality gap is a daunting challenge.

Also deserving urgent attention is the situation of those going through serious illnesses and who may be finding it difficult to get the treatment they need without having to beg for financial assistance. In a country constantly boasting of steady economic progress, these are matters that need to be tackled head-on, not out of pity or charity but to be in conformity with open declarations of belief in, and adherence to, social justice. Looking at the wider picture, there is a collection of a number of other challenges, most of which are bound to be met successfully but others may present situations that are harder to tackle.

Heading the list is obviously the need, and the wish, for the country to keep doing well on the economic front for on this ultimately depends the well-being of the community.

The economic growth rate could decline slightly but if the country manages to reach 4.1 per cent, the projected rate, it will be another good year.

Next in line of the challenges are the taking over of the presidency of the council of the EU and – not necessarily in order of the priority they deserve – the key issue over the future of the national airline, Air Malta; ways and means of easing the ever-growing traffic congestion; seeing to basic infrastructural needs, particularly roads; and a sincere determination to check overdevelopment and protect, in deed, the environment.

Perhaps the hardest task of all is good governance, the lack of which has produced a list of scandals.

The country will also be somewhat anxious to see how Vitals Global Healthcare will be tackling the privatisation of three hospitals, a project that has been as mired in controversy as the setting up of the gas-fired power station and the award of land in a pristine stretch of coastline to a foreign company for the opening of a university.

The presidency of the EU council is expected to take up much of the government’s attention and energy in the first six months of the year as the council grapples with an agenda crammed with hot subjects, such as migration and the need for greater security in the wake of terrorism. Brexit will, no doubt, figure prominently, as will any decisions coming from the new US administration that could affect the EU. A hope shared by many throughout the world is that when President-elect Donald Trump steps into the White House, the Oval Office will tame some of his rhetoric.

At community level, racism is expected to remain a worrying aspect as much as those who are on the poverty line.

The political environment will also intensify as the run-up to the general election steadily picks up towards the end of the year. Political party divisions still dig deep into social life, as shown by intolerance to different political opinions and the growing hate speech on social media.

When the country has so many blessings, it is a pity that many choose to ditch moderation.

A happy and prosperous New Year to all.