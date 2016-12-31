Advert
Saturday, December 31, 2016, 06:32 by

Reuters

Monte Paschi to issue €15bn in debt after EU approves support

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena headquarters in Siena, Italy. Photo: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena headquarters in Siena, Italy. Photo: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out by the state, plans to issue €15 billion of debt next year to restore liquidity and boost investor confidence, several newspapers said yesterday.

The debt sales would be supported by government guarantees which form part of a liquidity scheme for banks in need which the European Commission has agreed to extend for six months.

Under EU state aid rules, banks with a capital shortfall cannot benefit from general liquidity support schemes, meaning the Commission takes decisions on a case-by-case basis, as it did for Monte dei Paschi.

According to daily La Repubblica, Monte dei Paschi would issue the debt in the form of bonds and commercial paper. A third of that debt would have a short-term maturity date, while the rest would mature in three years, it added.

The bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third biggest lender and the world’s oldest, had to ask Rome for help after failing to win investor backing for a share issue meant to keep it afloat.

The bank said on Monday the European Central Bank had estimated its capital shortfall at €8.8 billion, compared with a €5 billion gap previously indicated by the bank.

The Treasury may have to put up around €6.6 billion to salvage the lender, including €2 billion to compensate around 40,000 retail bond holders, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday, while the rest will come from the forced conversion of the bank’s subordinated bonds into shares.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spain’s property market goes through the...

  2. MSE Share Index ends the year at a...

  3. Battered Toshiba out of easy options to...

  4. Understanding bonds and their mechanics

  5. Fiscal council warns about overspending

  6. Indians line up at banks to deposit...

  7. US refiners face severe labour shortage...

  8. Wish list for upcoming year

  9. Monte Paschi to issue €15bn in debt...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed