Company briefs

Emirates has announced a sale to encourage travellers to explore Dubai and new destinations across the Far East, Africa and Australasia.

For a limited time, travellers can enjoy special offers in economy class fares. Bookings have to be made by today for travel by October 15, 2017. Blackout dates apply and terms and conditions can be viewed on www.emirates.com/mt

Emirates flies to 154 destinations in 83 countries, with Yangon in Myanmar and Hanoi in Vietnam added in 2016. The airline has also expanded its services in mainland China with flights to Yinchuan and Zhengzhou.

The fares can be purchased online at www.emirates.com/mt, from travel agencies or directly from the Emirates sales office at MIA (Departures Lounge), tel. 2557 7255.

Topics for BOV education programme

Bank of Valletta has just launched its latest Investor Education Programme that will run between January and April 2017. Now running into its 14th edition, this programme consists of four separate courses with the aim of making participants more conversant with financial topics.

As the Investor Relations Officer, John Paul Abela, explained, this year’s programme boasts a fresh suite of topics. “Conscious of the dynamic manner in which the financial services world is evolving, Bank of Valletta feels that equipping the public with more knowledge on a variety of subjects is an integral part of the bank’s corporate responsibility. Thus, this year, we have revised the topics and we feel that the subjects being discussed are fresh and relevant to a broad cross-section of the public.”

The topics lined up for this year’s BOV Investor Education Programme include succession planning and powers of attorney, contracts and guarantees, as well as family law. Speakers will also be discussing the Depositor Compensation Scheme, circumstances when cards are used fraudulently and chargebacks.

Every course will consist of six sessions running over three weeks. The first course starting on January 10, will be held at The Victoria Hotel, Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, Sliema. Participation is free but since seating capacity is limited, booking is required.

Call 2275 7570 or send an e-mail to [email protected]. Further details about the courses as well as details required to register are available on bov.com.

VFM becomes BOV Asset Management

Valletta Fund Management Ltd has changed its name to BOV Asset Management Ltd.

This change in name reflects the fact that BOV Asset Management is now a fully owned subsidiary of Bank of Valletta plc following the acquisition by Bank of Valletta Group of the 40 per cent shareholding by Insight Investment Management Ltd

Speaking about the rebranding, Kenneth Farrugia, chief business development officer at Bank of Valletta said: “This change reflects the bank’s strategy to focus on long-term sustainability of our business in terms of the new asset management strategic initiatives that will be taken forward by the bank through its subsidiary.”

Mark Agius, executive head at BOV Asset Management, said the company was strongly positioned in the asset management space. Earlier this month, the company launched on the market three new portfolio funds under a common contractual fund structure. The three new investments, namely the BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund, BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund and the BOV Growth Portfolio Fund, are portfolio funds of the BOV Investment Fund.

BOV Asset Management is also in the process of extending its current licence to asset management services offerings beyond collective investment schemes in order to be able to meet the growing demand for bespoke portfolio management services to institutional clients.