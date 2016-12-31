Debbie Reynolds' death a "beautiful reunion" with daughter Carrie, says son

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter actress Carrie Fisher.

Debbie Reynolds' dying wish was to be with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, her son, Todd Fisher, said, in a "beautiful, magical" reunion that has left the family "broken-hearted".

The Hollywood stars will have a joint funeral and be buried together after dying within a day of each other over the Christmas period.

Singin' In The Rain star Reynolds, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of her 60-year-old daughter.

Fisher, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Mr Fisher insisted his mother did not "die of a broken heart" following Carrie's death, revealing that her last words were about her late daughter as he announced her death.

In an interview with ABC News' 20/20 programme, Mr Fisher said: "From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny. She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone.

"She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie."

She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie

Describing Reynolds' final moments, Mr Fisher said his mother had spoken about her love for her daughter and expressed disappointment at not seeing her return from London.

"She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie," he added.

"In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.

"We're broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible, it's beautiful, it's magical they are together, it's beyond words, it's beyond understanding."

Mr Fisher also revealed that his mother's favourite role was her Oscar-nominated performance as Molly Brown in the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Fisher's body was released to her family on Friday, the Los Angeles coroner's office said.

Brian Elias, chief of operations at the coroner's office, said an "examination" of her body had been completed.

Mr Fisher said he was pleased his sister's body had been released to the family, adding: "My mother and my sister are together right now."

The pair will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the burial site for a number of celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.