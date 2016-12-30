Russia to expel 35 US diplomats in response to sanctions

A general view of the US embassy in Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Russia has announced plans to expel 35 US diplomats and ban US diplomatic staff from using a dacha and a warehouse in Moscow in retaliation to Washington's sanctions, Russian news agencies reported.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by the agencies as saying he had proposed the measures to President Vladimir Putin.

READ: US expels 35 Russian diplomats

President Barack Obama yesterday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking US political groups in the 2016 presidential election.

Lavrov said Russia would not leave the sanctions unanswered and said that allegations that Russia interfered in US elections were baseless.

READ: Russian Embassy mocks Obama as a 'lame duck' on Twitter