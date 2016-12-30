Advert
Israel warns on travel to India, citing immediate threat of attacks

Particular emphasis on beach club parties

Decorated elephants carrying tourists at Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

Israel's anti-terrorism directorate issued a travel warning for India, citing an immediate threat of attack to Western and tourist targets, particularly in the south-west of the country.

"A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high," part of the warning said.

The statement recommended that tourists avoid participation in such parties. It also called on families in Israel to contact their relatives in India and tell them of the threat.

In addition, it recommended avoiding markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas. Unusually, the warning was published on Friday evening in Israel, after the start of the Jewish Sabbath, when government offices close for business.

The directorate did not say what prompted the warning.

In 2012, the wife of Israeli diplomat stationed in India, her driver and two others were wounded in a bomb attack on her car. Israel and India share close military ties.

