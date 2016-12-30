Champions Valletta romp past Qrendi

Valletta’s Raphinha shoots at the Qrendi goal. Photo: Joe Borg

Valletta made it four wins in a row in the Gatorade Futsal League after a 25-2 mauling of ninth-placed Qrendi in their last outing.

The champions’ success was never in doubt after cruising to a considerable advantage before the half-time break.

The pattern of the match didn’t change after the break as Citizens’ talisman Raphinha sprang into the limelight with an impressive 14-goal tally.

Jovica Milijic, Mohammed Elamari and Chris Cardona were also in fine form hitting a brace each while Stefan Vella, Dylan Musu, Melvin Borg and Carlo Scicluna also jotting down their names down on the scoresheet.

Qrendi, who also conceded an own goal, had Antonello Brincat and David Delicata scoring their consolation goals in this one-way traffic encounter.

Luxol, like Valletta, kept their perfect record intact following a resounding 14-1 win over University of Malta.

The St Andrews outfit dominated for long stretches, holding possession and attacking the University boys who were unable to cope with the pace of their opponents.

Brazilian Celino Alves continued with his scintillating form as he netted four times while Mark Zammit hit a hat-trick for the winners.

Luxol player-coach, Frane Despotovic, and Andy Mangion scored a double apiece with the other goals coming from Emil Raducu, Giancarlo Sammut and an own goal.

Andrew Camilleri scored the only goal for the ‘students’.

In another match, Marsascala Construct Furniture bagged their second win after edging Qrendi 5-3.

Paulo Caetano struck a hat-trick for the southseasiders and Steve Gambin scored the other two for Marsascala.

Qrendi, who were conceding a third defeat in a row, had Brincat netting a double and Craig Pickard scoring the other goal.

The championship resumes today with two other matches as Valletta entertain University of Malta as Luxol start favourites to beat Safi San Lorenzo.

Standings

Valletta, Luxol, Swieqi FC 12; Ħamrun, Msida 9, Safi, Marsascala, Qormi, Qrendi 6; Sliema, University 3; Mrieħel ESS, Swieqi U-21, Żurrieq Wolves, Tarxien JMI 0.