New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital

St George’s Square will once again host the main stage, which will see the participation of Malta’s top artists and X Factor UK 2015 finalists Reggie and Bollie. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Following the success of the last few years, Valletta now boasts a New Year’s Eve national celebration on par with other capital cities in Europe and beyond.

On December 31, the capital will come alive in a special event that will spread the festive atmosphere throughout the city. St George’s Square will once again host the main stage, which will see the participation of Malta’s top local artists and bands. This year the event will also host international guests and X Factor UK 2015 finalists Reggie and Bollie.

The line-up for the night includes Ozzy Lino, Daniel Cauchi & the Big Band Brothers featuring Marit Kesa, followed by hosts DJs Pierre Cordina and Clint Bajada who will take over and play some of the best hits of 2016.

The Digital Projections, a collaboration between the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Mcast, will also be projected on the Grandmaster’s Palace façade, with a special countdown to usher in the New Year, followed by a live performance by energetic international guests Reggie and Bollie.

Finally, DJ Mykill and Trumpet Live will close off the night.

■ The celebrations are being organised by the Valletta 2018 Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government, the Ministry of Tourism, the Valletta local council and G7 Events.

The last scheduled public transport services leave Valletta at 1.50am on January 1 with the last service from Valletta to the Floriana Park & Ride at 2am.