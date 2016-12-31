Feast of generosity

A 15-hour marathon is being held this Sunday at Id-Dar tal-Providenza to raise much-needed funds for this organisation, which provides services to persons with disability and their families. Photo: Gino Galea

RTK Radio is once again organising the Festa ta’ Generożità at Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi, which will be open to the public on Sunday between 9am and midnight.

The event includes the voluntary services of some 500 assistants who will ensure the smooth running of the day’s activities. It all starts off with the celebration of Mass at the on-site chapel, which will be said by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, with the participation of residents, workers and volunteers at Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Meanwhile, an enormous tent on site will host some of the best local talent with singing and dancing acts and the participation of local bands in a 15-hour-long marathon. During the afternoon, people can join in guided tours around the various projects carried out in the complex.

Various personalities visit Id-Dar tal-Providenza on this special day, including the Vicar General J. Galea Curmi and Archbishop Emeritus Pawlu Cremona, the President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition.

In order to make it easier for people to attend and avoid traffic jams, the organisers have also set up a park-and-ride service which travels between the old runway at San Niklaw to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

■ Those unable to join in on the day can follow the whole transmission on RTK Radio and local television stations.