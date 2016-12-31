Choir rings in new year in Gozo

The Gaulitanus Choir during last year’s celebrations. Photo: Paul Buttigieg

The Gaulitanus Choir’s busy festive season programme of events reaches a climax on January 1 when it will once again musically usher in the new year in Gozo with the fifth edition of A New Year’s Toast.

The concert will feature the Gaulitanus Choir and its soloists Annabelle Zammit, Patricia Buttigieg, Stephanie Sultana Portelli, Marthese Borg, Josianne Callus and Joseph Calleja accompanied by resident pianist Stephen Attard. The event will be under the artistic and musical direction of the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard.

Presenting a festive musical repertoire, the programme includes selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof and a special New Year Medley, among other pieces, helping to set a positive mood for the year’s start.

■ The concert is being held at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, Gozo, on Sunday at 7.45pm. A repeat performance will be held at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar on Tuesday, January 3 at 7.30pm. Entrance to both concerts is free.