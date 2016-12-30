Clear voice for voters

When I read the letter titled ‘The Voters’ Clear Choice’, (November 25) my first impression was that its author should be one of the many political fanatics who, nowadays, populate our media, particularly the social media. But on mentioning this letter to a journalist friend he informed me that Roger Mifsud, who wrote the letter, was a veteran journalist who occupied very responsible positions including that of acting editor of the Times of Malta.

For the purpose of this piece, I will only refer to the last part of Mifsud’s letter where he says that the main characteristics of the PN have always been “sloth” (reluctance to work or make an effort, laziness) and “inertia” (a tendency to do nothing or to remain unchanged) plus a “laid-back attitude after any minimal achievement it may make”.

A quotable quip from that great English novelist, Agatha Christie, may be appropriate at this juncture: “Generalisations are seldom if ever true and are usually utterly inaccurate” (Murder at the Vicarage).

How can a seasoned journalist like Mifsud, rubbish so lightly so many historical achievements in such a haphazard way as if they occurred by themselves or were mantra from heaven? Is he implying that achieving Independence or Malta’s membership of the European Union are the result of laziness, a tendency to remain unchanged or adopting a laid-back attitude or inversely, a proactive outlook coupled with a vision and aspirations for your country? I hope Mifsud, in these historical achievements, was on the same page of the Nationalist Party who was the real catalyst of change in both instances.

I chose these two eminent examples because today everyone – or almost everyone – acknowledges that both were beneficial and, rather sine qua non, for the progress and prosperity of our country. Incidentally (or not so much) in both these historical achievements, the PN had to overcome Labour’s stiff resistance and, also, in both of them, had the comfort of having the majority of the Maltese people behind it.

Speaking of majority brings me to another point. History is the supreme judge as it never lies or exaggerates. History shows us that in 52 years of independence (1964-2016), the PN governed our country for 31 years, always returned to government after free and fair elections and never against the will of the majority of the electorate.

To deliver no less than 26 projects a Nationalist government obtained EU funds to the tune of over €400 million

On the other hand, the Labour Party governed for 21 years, five of which against the evident will of the majority of the Maltese.

This goes to prove that in most cases, the Maltese shunned such generalisations and opted for a Nationalist administration. This does not mean that I subscribe to any theory that the PN is infallible or that a number of its initiatives did not fail or not reach their desired objective.

Only fools would believe that one side is always on the right side of things and the other one impetuously doomed to failure in what it does.

The sort of reasoning adopted by Mifsud leads us to think that whatever the PN did in government for our country came about by chance and without a proper plan – a ‘road-map’ in 2013 Labour jargon.

The much-maligned Nationalist government between 2008 and 2013, notwithstanding all the obstacles put in its way by the Labour Party and a handful of people who should have known better, succeeded to conclude a good number of valid projects and left behind an impressive number of others which were merrily embraced, finished and inaugurated by Joseph Muscat and his ministers.

The impressive list includes the new Parliament and other Valletta projects, the restoration and rehabilitation of fortifications, the Auberge de Castille, Fort St Elmo and Fort St Angelo, the Triq Diċembru 13 project, the Coast Road project, regeneration of Dock No. 1 area in Cottonera, new MCAST campus, new building at University for ICT Faculty, interactive Science Centre at Bighi, the Life Sciences Park, the Oncology Hospital, the National Flood Relief project, the National Aquarium and the masterplan for the Ċittadella to mention just a few.

I would like to add another vital project, brought about through the initiative of the Nationalist government, which is Valletta 2018, making Valletta the European Capital City of Culture.

Which of these projects are attributable to sloth and inertia? Or, as many might readily appreciate, are these not the result of hard work coupled with good planning and a plausible vision?

Next time round, our electorate will be making its mind on the strength of the electoral programmes both parties will be presenting.The PN has already concluded and published new policies and plans in various sectors such as transport, retail, environment, good governance and much more to come.

Arguments the like of which we read in Mifsud’s letter belong to a past which Joseph Muscat and his party had solemnly vowed will not be repeated. It is either Mifsud is not in-sync with the prime movers of Labour’s propaganda mantra or he prefers to keep attacking the PN with yesterday’s armoury which many a time was found wanting in the last 50 years.

Kristy Debono is an economist and Opposition spokeswoman on financial services.