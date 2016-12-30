Advert
Friday, December 30, 2016, 08:42

Wanted: proofreader for EU presidency billboard

Spelling mistake has motorists chuckling

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Poor spelling on a billboard promoting Malta's upcoming presidency of the EU Council has prompted titters and ridicule on social media.

The billboard, which faces Swieqi-bound motorists exiting the Regional Road tunnel, boasts that Malta will welcome EU Heads of "Goverment [sic]" as well as ministers and 2,500 journalists during its six-month presidency stint.  

Taking the presidency logo unveiled last month as its theme, the billboard ends with the tagline "putting you at the heart of Europe." 

"Perhaps we should invest in a spell checker before boasting that we're at the heart of anything," one reader scoffed. 

Last July, the Times of Malta reported that employers cited poor written communication skills as the single biggest problem they faced when interviewing candidates to fill vacancies. 

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
