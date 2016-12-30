Trainee butler who stole an iPad is served a second chance

The young man stole the tablet computer from a parked car. Photo: Shutterstock

A young man who stole an iPad from a parked car in St Julian's was given a chance to learn from his mistakes and carry on with his catering studies today.

Victor Lucien Naessens was given a three-year conditional discharge by a magistrate's court after pleading guilty to aggravated theft.

Mr Naessens was on holiday in Malta when he stole an Apple iPad Air 2 from a Citroen vehicle parked in St George's Road, St Julian's on December 7.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, noted that the accused had fully cooperated with the police and had immediately returned the stolen gadget to its lawful owner.

The court also observed that Mr Naessens' father had sent money to pay for the damage his son had caused as well as enough to pay for his return ticket back to Belgium.

Criminal punishment is intended not only to redress the damage done but also to reform the wrongdoer and to protect society at large, the court remarked.Punishment should also serve as a deterrent for potential offenders.

The court observed that the accused "had positive prospects for the future if he could complete his studies in Belgium to become a butler according to his wishes" the court concluded.

Taking note of the accused's early guilty plea, his otherwise clean criminal record and the six days spent in custody after his arraignment, the court declared the Mr Naessens guilty but discharged him on condition that he would not commit another offence within the next 3 years.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted.