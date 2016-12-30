Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with news that taxpayers have forked out more than €800,000 in subsidies to gas distributors since 2014, with industry sources saying amounts are set to increase. The information was only made available following a Freedom of Information request.
The Malta Independent quotes the Chief Justice as saying that the Parliamentary Service Act - which among other things places the Speaker precedence ahead of Chief Justice in official protocol - is not in force yet.
L-Orizzont writes that Malta's Fiscal Advisory Council has indicated that the country is on the right path to meet its financial targets, including debt reduction.
In-Nazzjon leads with news of yesterday's tragic quad bike death, noting that the victim was in Malta on holiday with his family.
