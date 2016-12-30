Advert
Friday, December 30, 2016, 15:38

Stuck in a traffic jam? Just cross into the opposite lane

The manoeuvre on Triq il-Marfa. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Maltese drivers are notorious for cutting corners to try to reach their destination faster, but one truck driver took indiscipline to new levels when he switched into the opposing lane to beat the Gozo ferry queue this morning. 

This picture shows the trailer truck crossing the centre strip and proceeding onto the opposite lane to reach l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa metres down the same road, as hundreds of cars waited patiently to board the ferry.

Luckily there were no cars being driven in the opposite lane when the driver carried out the unexpected manoeuvre.

The picture also shows other vehicles on Triq il-Marfa, which made use of the gap in the centre strip, to turn back. 

Drivers who spoke to Times of Malta expressed their frustration at the tailbacks of cars waiting to board the Gozo ferry, with some claiming they waited in the queue for up to three long hours. 

