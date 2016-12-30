Heading to Valletta for NYE? Here's what to expect

Photo: Chris Mangion

Musicians Ozzy Lino, Daniel Cauchi & the Big Band Brothers featuring Marit Kesa and DJ hosts Pierre Cordina and Clint Bajada will keep crowds entertained tomorrow as Valletta hosts its annual New Year's Eve celebration.

The Grandmaster's Palace facade will light up with a projection created by Mcast students in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation and a special countdown will usher in the new year.

X-Factor UK 2015 finalists Reggie and Bollie, DJ Mykill and Trumpet Live will add to the festive vibe.

Festivities will begin at 8pm in St George's square and go on until 2am. The last buses will leave Valletta terminus at 1.50am, with services to Floriana park-and-ride going on until 2am. The Gozo ferry service will continue to run till 4am.

The Valletta 2018 Foundation, city's local council, Malta Tourism Authority and ministries for Culture and Tourism have all been roped in to help organise the end-of-year celebration.