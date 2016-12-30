Be kind to one another, Archbishop tells faithful
Charles Scicluna hosts end-of-year reception
Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged people to be kind to one another on social media as well as face-to-face today, as he met with members of the public.
The Curia welcomed dozens of visitors young and old earlier today for the Archbishop's annual end-of-year reception.
Addressing those gathered, the Archbishop urged everyone to be decent to one another, to respect everyone’s dignity, and to live by the teachings of the Catholic Church.
