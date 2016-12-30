Advert
Friday, December 30, 2016, 12:30 by

Ivan Martin

Be kind to one another, Archbishop tells faithful

Charles Scicluna hosts end-of-year reception

Archbishop Scicluna meeting a young believer. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged people to be kind to one another on social media as well as face-to-face today, as he met with members of the public. 

The Curia welcomed dozens of visitors young and old earlier today for the Archbishop's annual end-of-year reception.

Addressing those gathered, the Archbishop urged everyone to be decent to one another, to respect everyone’s dignity, and to live by the teachings of the Catholic Church.

 

