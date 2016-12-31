Route axing

Stephen Gauci, head of something or other at Air Malta, tells us that “management had proposed to stop the Frankfurt route” and this was endorsed by the board.

Well and good - the endorsement is understood. What Gauci should have told us was why, in the first place, management had taken the ‘wise’ decision to stop the important Frankfurt route.

Judging by the way things are going with regard to talks between Air Malta and bankrupt Alitalia, I would come to the conclusion that Alitalia made the axing of the Frankfurt route one of the conditions for the continuation of the talks. Why Frankfurt if not for Alitalia to operate this route?

Perhaps Gauci can elaborate on the reason why management chose Frankfurt and not another route.