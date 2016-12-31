Allow me to pass a comment about the news report titled ‘Fearne predicts Labour will win with 40,000 votes’ (December 14) wherein Chris Fearne was quoted as saying that the Malta Labour Party will win the next general election by a margin of 40,000 votes.

As background to this, one can remind readers that on December 9, the Nationalist Party filed a judicial protest because Identity Malta continued to insist on not passing the names of new citizens to the Electoral Commission.

Since Fearne’s electoral predictions have never been confirmed by any opinion poll (survey) one can now ask him whether he is aware of any plans by Identity Malta to issue thousands of new votes to (previously foreign) citizens come election time.