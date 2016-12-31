Inoperative lights

The traffic lights at the foot of Pantar Road (where it meets Valletta Road, Mosta) have been out of action for quite a number of months. Many are those who cross Valletta Road and Pantar Road, especially since a popular shopping village has opened in the vicinity.

When will these lights operate again?

Not so long ago, the traffic lights at the foot of Preziosi Road (where it meets Mosta Road) were also rendered inoperative. Likewise, I ask: when will these lights be switched on again? I guess they will operate again after some fatal accident happens.

In the meantime, we can only hope that whoever is responsible will take action.