Sporting briefs

Rimmington: Norman Rimmington, known affectionately as ‘Mr Barnsley’ has died aged 93. Rimmington was a stalwart at the Tykes, having joined as a player in 1945 and still worked as the laundry man into his 90s. His other roles included kitman, head coach, physio, assistant manager and groundsman.

Kiernan: Rob Kiernan will be free to face Celtic despite facing a possible misconduct charge after allegedly swinging a punch at St Johnstone’s Steven Anderson, Press Association Sport said. TV pictures appear to show the Rangers defender aiming a jab at his Perth rival during Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park. Anderson has already called on the Scottish FA to throw the book at the former Wigan centre-back but no action can be taken before tomorrow’s Old Firm showdown at Ibrox.

Pickford: Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for up to two months with a knee injury, in what manager David Moyes has described as a major disappointment for his relegation-threatened team. "Jordan has good news and bad news," Moyes said. "The good news is he hasn't ruptured his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament); the bad news is he's strained it.”

Cardiff: Cardiff pair Kieran Richardson and Marouane Cha-makh have left the Championship club. The pair were signed as free agents in the week Neil Warnock arrived as Cardiff manager at the start of October. “They have left this week,” Warnock said. “They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up.”

Stekelenburg: Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will be missing once again today when the Toffees face Premier League basement boys Hull at the KCOM Stadium. Stekelenburg was ruled out of the 2-0 win at Leicester on Boxing day by a dead leg and remains sidelined, with Joel Robles set to continue in his place.

Championship: Aston Villa vs Leeds 1-1; Rotherham vs Burton Albion 1-2.

Serie B: Bari vs Spal 1-1.