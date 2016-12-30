Southampton win sends out right message, says Kane

Tottenham’s Harry Kane blasts his shot from the penalty spot well over the bar.

Harry Kane believes Tottenham sent out a resounding message about their title credentials after their 4-1 thrashing of 10-man Southampton.

Spurs’ victory at St Mary’s means they moved to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal and have now won five out of their last six games in all competitions.

It is an impressive run of form for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, particularly given Southampton had previously lost only once, to Chelsea, in 14 matches at home this season.

Tottenham also had ground to make up after rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all won on Boxing Day.

“There was pressure on us to win and it’s a difficult place to come,” Kane said

“Southampton are a great side and they’ve kept a few clean sheets here – so to come here and win 4-1 is a great message to send out to everyone.”

Spurs were behind inside two minutes to Virgil van Dijk’s header but Dele Alli’s double, as well as goals from Kane and Son Heung-min sealed an emphatic victory.

“It was disappointing because we all said that Southampton like to start fast here and they did that,” Kane said.

“They came out of the blocks and I don’t think we’d touched the ball before we picked it out of the net.

“That was disappointing but we showed real character, it was a great finish from Dele to get us back in the game and in the second half we really kicked on, got the second goal early and finished the job off.”

Penalty miss

As regards his penalty miss Kane said the ground played a big part in his failure to hit the target.

“The ground just gave way under me,” Kane said. “I saw it before the game. There was a new patch of grass just on the penalty spot.

“It’s even more devastating that the keeper went the wrong way as well. I’ll be thinking about that one tonight.”

Claude Puel has confirmed that Southampton will not be appealing Nathan Redmond’s red card against Tottenham.

The midfielder was sent off after Mike Dean believed that he made a deliberate foul that stopped a goalscoring opportunity when he pulled down Alli.

Despite boss Puel believing it was the wrong decision, Saints will not be appealing and Redmond will now serve a one-match ban.

Puel said: “No. I think it is a decision that is finished. It was not a red card but after the game it is possible to look at the decision and realise that.

“I stay with my first view – for me it was just two players trying to fight and win the ball.

“I think it is difficult to say it is a red card. I think it is outside the box.

“It is important to think about the games against West Brom and Everton now. Tottenham has finished.

“It is difficult, I think this red card prevents us to come back in the game and to play football. It is difficult to accept this.”