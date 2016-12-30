Football news

Serie A leaders Juventus are set to sign central midfielder Tomas Rincon from Genoa after confirming on Twitter that the Venezuelan had arrived in Turin for a medical.

Italian media said Juventus would sign the 28-year-old on loan for two million euros with an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Juventus, Italian champions for the last five seasons, are four points clear at the top of Serie A, yet have still faced criticism for performances that have fallen short of what is expected from potential Champions League winners.

Baum handed long-term contract

Augsburg have given interim coach Manuel Baum “a long-term contract” after he impressed in his first two games in charge.

Baum stepped in after Dirk Schuster was fired in mid-December after a run of one win in nine matches. Baum, 37, led his side to a 1-0 win over Borussia M’gladbach and a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

“We are convinced that Manuel Baum is the right coach to implement and further develop the club’s philosophy,” said sporting director Stefan Reuter.

“Right from his first days as a head coach, his team has been meticulously prepared.”

Baum, who previously coached SpVgg Unterhaching in the third tier, joined Augsburg this year to coach the reserve team.

Hull must adapt to new system – Phelan

Hull City will need to quickly adapt to their new 3-5-2 formation if they are to drag themselves out of the Premier League relegation battle, manager Mike Phelan said.

Hull, who are glued to the bottom of the table with 12 points from 18 games, four points adrift of the safety zone, have not won since deploying their new system in the draw with Crystal Palace on December 10.

“It’s not an impossible mission, we’ll keep going,” Phelan said.

“We are up for the challenge ahead and players have bought into the new formation. We need to use it to its best.”

Klopp not keen on Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims he is interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January.

Reports suggested the England international was a potential target for the Reds boss when the transfer window opens next month.

However, Klopp played down the speculation.

“I don’t usually say anything about transfer rumours but I can make an exception. Nonsense,” he said.

“You (the media) are already on a path so do with it what you want but from our side nothing else to say about it.”

Pavoletti closing in on Napoli transfer

Leonardo Pavoletti is set to start training with Napoli today after undergoing a preliminary medical ahead of his transfer from Genoa.

Pavoletti, 28, recovering from a knee injury picked up at the end of November, will join Napoli once further tests on the progress of his recovery have been carried out.

He underwent a standard medical in Rome on Wednesday, but Napoli’s club doctor Alfonso De Nicola is to carry out his own medical before the green light is given.

“I can’t say anything, not even about how long it will take for him to recover, but we will carry out more tests at Castel Volturno and then he needs the cardiology examination,” De Nicola said.

Pulisic does not rule out England move

Christian Pulisic is not ruling out a move to the Premier League and said he wants to play in Major League Soccer one day but stressed he is happy at Borussia Dortmund for now.

Dortmund warned Liverpool off Pulisic, 18, earlier this month after speculation emerged that the English club are interested in the United States international.

But while Pulisic insists he is enjoying life with the Bundesliga side, he is not discounting a move to England at some point.

Asked if he would ever move to the Premier League, Pulisic said: “I think with soccer you never really know what’s going to happen in your career but right now I’m with Dortmund and I’m very happy.

“I’m earning my spot and working hard in that team.”

Laporte considering all future offers

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has not ruled out a move in future despite turning down an offer from Manchester City in the summer.

Laporte, 22, signed a new four-year deal with the Basque club after rejecting the opportunity to switch to the Premier League.

El Correo quoted the France international as saying: “You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them.”

Laporte, an Athletic youth product, said City’s offer had been tempting.

“It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player,” he added.

“But Athletic’s philosophy is very special.”­