MSE Share Index ends the year at a multi-year high
Local equity gains 4.5% in 2016
During the last trading session for 2016, the Malta Stock Exchange Share Index gained 0.12% to close at a fresh near nine-year high of 4,630.879 points.
Following the 33% rally last year, during the past 12 months, the local equity index gained a further 4.5%.
The best performing equity today was RS2 Software plc which manage to rebound from an intra-day low of €1.74 (-3.3%) to end 1.1% higher at the €1.82 level across 28,300 shares.
Also among the large companies, a single deal of just 2,000 shares pushed the equity of GO plc to the €3.27 level (+0.3%).
Bank of Valletta plc inched minimally higher to €2.251 across 23,565 shares. The equity will continue trading with the entitlement to the 1 for 13 bonus issue until 12 January 2017.
Within the same sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc finished the day up by 0.4% at the €2.30 level after touching an intra-day low of €2.20 (-3.9%). A total of 30,119 shares changed hands. Lombard today announced that its 2016 financial statements will be published on March 9, 2017.
In contrast, HSBC Bank Malta plc maintained the €1.90 level across four deals totalling 10,000 shares.
Similarly, Malta International Airport plc held on to the €4.05 level on trivial volumes.
Meanwhile, Medserv plc was the only negative performing equity today with a marginal drop of 0.1% to the €1.599 level across 18,000 shares.
On the bond market, the RF MGS Index registered its first decline in the last five days as it retreated by 0.32% to 1,153.873 points. In particular, the opening indicative bid prices of the Central Bank of Malta for the three longest-dated Malta Government Stocks (MGSs) – i.e. the 2.1% 2039 (I) R, the 3.0% 2040 (I) and the 2.4% 2041 (I) R – all dropped by more than 100 basis points.
In 2016, the RF MGS Index gained 1.84% amid high volatility in MGS prices. The Index reached a new record high of 1,182.272 points in October before suffering notable losses mainly as a result of developments in the US.
Trading on the MSE resumes on Tuesday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.