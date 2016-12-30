MSE Share Index ends the year at a multi-year high

During the last trading session for 2016, the Malta Stock Exchange Share Index gained 0.12% to close at a fresh near nine-year high of 4,630.879 points.

Following the 33% rally last year, during the past 12 months, the local equity index gained a further 4.5%.

The best performing equity today was RS2 Software plc which manage to rebound from an intra-day low of €1.74 (-3.3%) to end 1.1% higher at the €1.82 level across 28,300 shares.

Also among the large companies, a single deal of just 2,000 shares pushed the equity of GO plc to the €3.27 level (+0.3%).

Bank of Valletta plc inched minimally higher to €2.251 across 23,565 shares. The equity will continue trading with the entitlement to the 1 for 13 bonus issue until 12 January 2017.

Within the same sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc finished the day up by 0.4% at the €2.30 level after touching an intra-day low of €2.20 (-3.9%). A total of 30,119 shares changed hands. Lombard today announced that its 2016 financial statements will be published on March 9, 2017.

In contrast, HSBC Bank Malta plc maintained the €1.90 level across four deals totalling 10,000 shares.

Similarly, Malta International Airport plc held on to the €4.05 level on trivial volumes.

Meanwhile, Medserv plc was the only negative performing equity today with a marginal drop of 0.1% to the €1.599 level across 18,000 shares.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index registered its first decline in the last five days as it retreated by 0.32% to 1,153.873 points. In particular, the opening indicative bid prices of the Central Bank of Malta for the three longest-dated Malta Government Stocks (MGSs) – i.e. the 2.1% 2039 (I) R, the 3.0% 2040 (I) and the 2.4% 2041 (I) R – all dropped by more than 100 basis points.

In 2016, the RF MGS Index gained 1.84% amid high volatility in MGS prices. The Index reached a new record high of 1,182.272 points in October before suffering notable losses mainly as a result of developments in the US.

Trading on the MSE resumes on Tuesday.

