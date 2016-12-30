Cars and love are in the air this panto season

Cars, and jokes, fly around in Un-Believe It! Photos: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A flying car, a scrumptious Dame and a patient professor have made it to Ta’ Qali this festive season for MADC’s panto Un-Believe It! by Alan Montanaro.

The panto features Prof. Patrick Pacificus Potter (Antony Edridge), an inventor with an unfortunate number of failures, who brushes up his act when Dame Vera Tasty (Mr Montanaro) turns up on his doorstep in an old car.

After locking himself away in his garage for weeks on end, he comes out with a car that has not only been sparkled up, but can actually fly.

Throughout the panto, it becomes very clear that there is more than just a car in the air. Love is in the air too for Dame Vera and Prof. Potter.

Directed by Nanette Brimmer, the cast for this year’s MADC panto includes Ella Manduca, Hannah Spiteri, David Coppini, Sean Azzopardi, James Borg, Martin Azzopardi, Michael Mangion, Audrey Scerri, Maria Cassar, Maya D’Ugo, Harley Mallia, Faye Micallef Grimaud, Renato Dimech, Rambert Attard, Antonella Mifsud, Michael Mangion, John Marinella and a 20-strong chorus.

Un-Believe It! will be running at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until January 8. More information on www.madc.com.mt or [email protected].