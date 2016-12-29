Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 12:26

Former Helsinki drug squad police chief jailed for drug smuggling

The former head of Helsinki police's drugs squad has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug smuggling, official misconduct and other crimes including tampering with evidence.

Jari Aarnio faces a total of 13 years in prison, including a previous three-year jail term related to the purchase of police surveillance equipment.

The case is rare in Finland, whose public sector ranks second least corrupt in the world after Denmark, according to anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International.

Helsinki district court found Aarnio guilty of organizing the smuggling of about 900 kg of hashish into Finland from the Netherlands and of preventing police colleagues investigating the case.

The court said in a statement that Aarnio had ruthlessly abused his position and his actions had endangered public trust in the police.

Aarnio, arrested in 2013, had denied all charges.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Debbie Reynolds, known for 'Singin' in...

  2. Cuba bans naming public places after...

  3. What do Manila residents think of...

  4. Philippines leader says once threw man...

  5. Light aircraft crash-lands on busy beach...

  6. Strong earthquake hits eastern Japan

  7. Russia finds main black box from Black...

  8. Donald Trump cannot dissolve charity...

  9. Japanese PM makes historic Pearl Harbour...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed