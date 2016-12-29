Former Helsinki drug squad police chief jailed for drug smuggling

Jari Aarnio faces a total of 13 years in prison, including a previous three-year jail term related to the purchase of police surveillance equipment.
The case is rare in Finland, whose public sector ranks second least corrupt in the world after Denmark, according to anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International.
Helsinki district court found Aarnio guilty of organizing the smuggling of about 900 kg of hashish into Finland from the Netherlands and of preventing police colleagues investigating the case.
The court said in a statement that Aarnio had ruthlessly abused his position and his actions had endangered public trust in the police.
Aarnio, arrested in 2013, had denied all charges.
