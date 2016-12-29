Sports round-up

Darts: World number one Michael van Gerwen had to be at his best to see off a spirited Cristo Reyes in the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. After a three-day break for the festive period, the darts returned on Tuesday, and the final match of the evening provided a thrilling climax as the 2014 champion saw off his Spanish opponent 4-2. Reyes had a three-dart of average of 106.7 – the highest ever by a losing player – as he gave the Dutchman a real scare. Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld both cruised through in their second round matches with straight sets victories.

Basket, NBA: Tempers flared between Houston Rockets and Dallas on Tuesday, with the Mavericks’ Australian centre Andrew Bogut among those involved in the thick of the action. Bogut seemed confused about why he had been called for a flagrant foul that helped spur a game-changing 16-0 run by the Rockets in the second quarter. Both locker rooms had plenty to say even though the Rockets won a lopsided game 123-107 in Dallas. The teams combined for eight technical fouls and two Flagrant 1s and even saw Houston’s Trevor Ariza ejected in the fourth quarter.

Cricket: A rampaging David Warner smashed a run-a-ball century to fire Australia to 278 for two and wrest back the momentum from Pakistan after Azhar Ali’s unbeaten double hundred buoyed the touring side on day three of the second test yesterday. Warner’s exhilarating 144 anchored a 198-run partnership with Usman Khawaja at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Australia slashed the deficit to 165 runs after Pakistan’s first innings declaration of 443-9 after lunch. Khawaja was unbeaten on 95 at stumps, with captain Steve Smith on 10 not out and Australia holding genuine hope of forcing a result despite the rain interruptions that blighted the opening two days.