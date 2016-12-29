Qormi side prevail in Christmas Cup

The Qormi Football Ground team (picture) wrapped up the year on a high note after winning the Malta-sightseeing Christmas Cup tournament held under the auspices of the Malta Pool Association.

In the final, the Qormi side had the better of Ħamrun Liberty 10-5, making up for the upset to the same opponents in the Heineken Team KO competition earlier in the season.

The winning side was composed of Wayne Bonnici, Chris Cortis, Clayton Attard, Anton Cuschieri, Miguel Falzon, Claudio Cassar, Andrew Ciantar, Ryan Falzon and Ryan Pisani.

The association’s focus now shifts to the Bavaria Championship for teams.

First matches are scheduled for next week with 50 sides registered for the tournament.