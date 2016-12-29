Promising Maltese cueists for U-17 Open next month

The 11th consecutive edition of the European U-17 Open will be played in Buġibba between January 4 and 11.

Pro Am Snooker Malta, organisers of the tournament, confirmed that 12 players will be taking part with the young cueists hailing from Malta, England, Sweden and Belgium.

Malta will be represented by Isaac Borg, 16, and Matthias Debono, 12.

Isaac Borg is the son of Malta champion and pro player Alex Borg.

Borg Jr plays in the local First Division and has already represented the country several times in his category. Debono currently plays in the Third Division and the U-17 Open will be his first experience on the international scene.

The prize-money fund is of €1,000 and the main sponsors are Tal-Pjazza Restaurant, venue of the tournament.

The entrance for spectators is free and the games start from 10am on each day of competition.