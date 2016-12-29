Pace and Galea seal 2016 titles

Triathletes of the Year – Keith Galea and Hannah Pace.

The Malta Triathlon Federation recently brought to a conclusion an exciting 2016 season with an event to award the top athletes ranked in the Triathlete of the Year points scheme.

The system awards participants in all multi-sport competitions organised or sanctioned by the federation along the season with points according to their classification, laying strong emphasise on consistency and high placings.

The 2016 calendar consisted of 13 different events, ranging from sprint distance triathlons to aquathlons, duathlons and culminating with the National Championships in October.

In the men’s category, Keith Galea was again the dominant figure after winning the series with a comfortable margin thus claiming the best triathlete award for a record eight times.

Omar Said, a relative newcomer to the sport, was second and he also clinched the Over 35 top spot.

Neil Markham, one of the most promising triathletes in circulation, was a close third in the list and overall winner of the Under-23 category.

Hannah Pace topped the bill in the women’s award to retain the title for a second year running.

The second spot on the podium was filled by Lara Buttigieg after a very consistent season. Gozo’s Felicienne Mercieca, on her second triathlon season, was a creditable third.

Meanwhile, the federation also awarded special prizes to athletes who obtained prestigious results away from our shores in 2016.

These awards went to Rudolph Agius, Danica Bonello Spiteri, Lara Buttigieg, David Galea, Keith Galea, Hannah Pace, Margaret Seguna, Fabio Spiteri and Michelle Vella Wood.

A special award for Outstanding Sportsmanship Behaviour went to Mark Lewis.

During the National Duathlon Championships in April, Lewis stopped his race to assist a fellow athlete who had suffered an accident during the cycling segment of the prestigious race.

A Life-Time Appreciation award was presented to Dermot Galea for his contribution to the development of the sport in Malta.

Cyprian Dalli, president of the federation, thanked all athletes for making 2016 a year to remember.

He said that this year saw more than 200 athletes taking part in at least one race organised by the federation and that was a significant record for the sport.

Dalli also expressed his gratitude to all members of the Executive Board, the Council and the affiliated clubs for their constant hard work and contribution, all this to the benefit of the sport and its athletes.