Soprano Nicola Said is guest performer at the President’s New Year concert taking place this Saturday.

This year’s New Year concert hosted by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, is taking place on New Year’s Eve in Valletta.

Featuring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra directed by Greek Maestro Dionysis Grammenos and with the participation of soprano Nicola Said, the concert will ring in the New Year in style with a performance of operatic arias and orchestral music.

Modelled on the famous New Year’s concerts at Vienna’s Musikverein, the President’s concert offers the opportunity to experience this glamorous Viennese event in Malta. Audience members will be greeted upon arrival with a complimentary drink prior to the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance.

The programme includes the Fledermaus Overture from Johann Strauss’ Die Fledermaus, Gounod’s Je veux vivre from Roméo et Juliette, F. Von Suppé’s Light Cavalry Overture, Bernstein’s Glitter and be gay, taken from Candide, V. Herbert’s Ah! Sweet mystery of life from Naughty Marietta and well-known favourites The Blue Danube and the Radetzky March.

The concert is being held this Saturday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta at 8.30pm. It is produced by Arts Council Malta in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Office of the President. Tickets are available from www.mcc.com.mt.