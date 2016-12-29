Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016

MPs stand together for charity

It’s that time of the year again, when members of Parliament from opposite sides of the house join forces in a football tournament for charity.

Taking place today at St Aloysius College in Birkirkara, eight teams made up of priests, politicians, Radio RTK staff, employees at St Vincent de Paul, members of the Malta Developers’ Association, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin, the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) come together in what is sure to be a fun afternoon.

Kick-off is set for 3.30pm with Vicar General Mgr Joe Galea Curmi and the party whips Godfrey Farrugia and David Agius. All are welcome to attend this tournament which is being held in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Presently, the organisation houses around 110 residents and offers respite services on a regular basis, with annual running expenses of around €4 million.

