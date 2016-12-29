Announcements

GALEA. On December 28, THERESA (Tessie), née Buġelli, aged 100, widow of William, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by the rights of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Dorothy widow of Paul Zarb, Pauline who looked after her, Mary Anne, widow of Reno Grech, her son Alfred and his wife Jessie, her brother Joe and his wife Damascena who reside in the UK, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Funeral Mass is being said today Thursday, December 29, at 2.30pm at Żabbar parish church. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESA, née Ciappara, widow of Joseph, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Moira and her husband Alexander Falzon, Carmen and her husband Saviour Pace, Antoinette and her husband Patrick Fenech, Joseph and his wife Bernadette, Joanne, and Josette and her husband Reuben Zammit; her grandchildren Marisa, Alexia, Christopher, Kurt, Lara, Jennifer, Alessandra, Michaela, Matthew, and Nicole; her great-grandchildren Liam and Kyran; her brothers and sisters Angela, Alfred, Andrew, Salvinu and Giovanna; their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, January 2 at 3.30pm at Naxxar parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On December 27, at Roseville, Attard, MARGUERITE, née Lucia, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Angela and Graziella, wife of Colin Grech, her beloved granddaughter Maria, her sister Isabella Bellizzi, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville, today, Thursday, December 29, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass, præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WALKER. On December 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, IAN of St Julian’s, passed away peacefully after bravely enduring a long illness. He will be so sadly missed by his wife Francesca, his mother, aunts, uncles and cousins in UK and all his friends in Malta, the country he called home. His wish was to leave his body to the university but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of DOREEN ELLUL, on the first anniversary of her demise, shall be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, December 30 at 6pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Mercy, Naxxar. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – VINCENT. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

FORMOSA GAUCI – AGATHA. In sweet and loving memory of our dear Agatina. Remembering you always, especially today. Love and gratitude. Joseph, Joanna, Andrea, Christian.

GONZI. In ever loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Rosemary, his children Michael, Mariella and John, in-laws and grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers,

GRASSO. In ever loving memory of my beloved husband LOUIS ANTHONY, today being the 14th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered, Gladys.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 40th anniversary of his demise.

Every time we think of you,

Our hearts fill with pride,

And though we will always miss you, Dad,

We know you’re by our side.

In laughter and in sorrow,

In sunshine and in rain,

We know you’re watching over us,

Until we meet again.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the 56th anniversary of his demise.

XUEREB – BICE. Today the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her children.

