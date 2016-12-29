An evening under the stars

Astrophysicists and amateur astronomers will be on hand to answer questions about astronomy by the public. Photo: Shutterstock.com

For an evening with a difference, head to Dwejra for some star observation tomorrow.

Following the success of the last event held in May, the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy (ISSA) and the University of Malta’s Department of Physics, in collaboration with the Astronomical Society of Malta and Malta’s national trust Din l-Art Ħelwa, is hosting a night under starry skies at one of the few remaining dark sites on our islands. The event kicks off at 5.30pm with an overview of the night sky.

Astrophysicists and amateur astronomers will be on hand to answer questions about astronomy by the public.

Specialised telescopes will be trained on a variety of celestial objects, with one set up to project live images of them.

Both adults and especially children and students are welcome to attend.

In the event of overcast skies or other unfavourable weather conditions, a line-up of astronomy-themed documentaries and talks will be held with astronomers on site to answer any space-related questions.

Space at the Dwejra tower is limited and those wishing to attend the event must register at: goo.gl/QmH1o7. Acceptance will be on a first come, first served basis. Since the event is being held at a tower, which is under the auspices of Din l-Art Ħelwa, donations to the organisation are welcome. The organisers advise that the way up to Dwejra Tower is steep and uneven and may not be suitable for persons with mobility issues. Ascending or descending in the dark is potentially hazardous so extreme care should be taken and it is advisable to carry a torch.