Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 17:17

Steals from father to finance drug problem

'I am going to give you the rod to catch fish,' magistrate tells accused

A 51-year-old drug addict, with an otherwise clean criminal record, was today given a last chance by a magistrates' court after pleading guilty to having used false means to make fraudulent gains to the detriment of his own father.

Alexander Scicluna from Rabat was arraigned and charged with having, throughout the past two months, stolen cheques and falsified his father's signature to make unlawful gains amounting to around €920.

"Your father is the person who loves you most and this is how you repay his love," the court admonished.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, took note of the man's guilty plea and placed him under a probation order for three years. The court also put the accused under a treatment order to ensure he would receive all the help necessary to overcome his addiction.

"I am going to give you the rod to catch fish. If you do not use it properly then it's up to you. The probation officer will be your guardian angel," the magistrate explained to the accused who had apparently sought help but found none.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal aid.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Decapitated horse found in Marsa

  2. Watch: Man dies as quadbike falls onto...

  3. Ceremony honours memory of Karin Grech,...

  4. Blaze forces closure of Constitution...

  5. Decapitated pony ‘was neglected for months’

  6. Watch: Pup rescued from the sea at the...

  7. Chief Justice takes offence at revision...

  8. Foundation's new CEO sees financial...

  9. Half of public holidays next year will...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed