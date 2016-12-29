Steals from father to finance drug problem

A 51-year-old drug addict, with an otherwise clean criminal record, was today given a last chance by a magistrates' court after pleading guilty to having used false means to make fraudulent gains to the detriment of his own father.

Alexander Scicluna from Rabat was arraigned and charged with having, throughout the past two months, stolen cheques and falsified his father's signature to make unlawful gains amounting to around €920.

"Your father is the person who loves you most and this is how you repay his love," the court admonished.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, took note of the man's guilty plea and placed him under a probation order for three years. The court also put the accused under a treatment order to ensure he would receive all the help necessary to overcome his addiction.

"I am going to give you the rod to catch fish. If you do not use it properly then it's up to you. The probation officer will be your guardian angel," the magistrate explained to the accused who had apparently sought help but found none.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal aid.