Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 12:17

Watch: Man dies as quadbike falls onto the rocks in Xgħajra

  • Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

A 34-year-old man from Żejtun died today when he fell a height of several metres down a cliff onto the rocks at Xgħajra.

The incident happened at around noon as the man was riding a quad bike with friends.

The man was lifted from the scene near the water's edge by an AFM helicopter in difficult windy conditions.  

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Decapitated horse found in Marsa

  2. Couples brawled in public garden on...

  3. Ceremony honours memory of Karin Grech,...

  4. Blaze forces closure of Constitution...

  5. Crane Currency factory gets a fast-track...

  6. Watch: Pup rescued from the sea at the...

  7. Chief Justice takes offence at revision...

  8. Watch: Man dies as quadbike falls onto...

  9. Foundation's new CEO sees financial...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed