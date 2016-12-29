Watch: Man dies as quadbike falls onto the rocks in Xgħajra

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A 34-year-old man from Żejtun died today when he fell a height of several metres down a cliff onto the rocks at Xgħajra.

The incident happened at around noon as the man was riding a quad bike with friends.

The man was lifted from the scene near the water's edge by an AFM helicopter in difficult windy conditions.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.