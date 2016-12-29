No smoking near children in private cars from Sunday

A UK poster against smoking near children in cars.

It will be illegal to smoke in private cars in the presence of children under 16 from this Sunday.

"Children are at particular risk from the effects of passive smoking because they have an increased risk of developing chest infections during their first five years. Babies who are exposed to cigarette smoke are also at a greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which is also known as cot death," the Health Ministry said.

It said smoke also makes children more vulnerable to ear infections and asthma.

Levels of toxins from smoking in cars can reach high counts very quickly.

The ban will apply to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes. Drivers will always be held responsible and be liable to a fine of €50. Any passenger caught smoking in a car in the presence of minors will also be liable to a fine of €50.

Smoking was banned in all enclosed public spaces in April 2004.

The Health Promotion and Disease Directorate in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Department provides free one-to-one counselling services for persons who want to quit smoking. These sessions are available every Wednesday evening at the Floriana and Mosta Health Centres from 5pm to 7pm. More information is available on 23266000 or 80073333.