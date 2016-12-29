Man in centre of PL club stabbing released from custody

The stabbing took place on November 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The man at the centre of a violent brawl which culminated in a stabbing inside the Labour Party Qormi club last month has been released from custody by a magistrate presiding over compilation proceedings.

The decision came at the end of a hearing during which several witnesses gave their testimony in open court presided by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud.

Alfred Galea, 46, a Qormi baker, stands charged with the attempted murder of Alfred Felice after the two were involved in a heated argument which resulted in the victim being rushed to hospital with a life-threatening stab wound in the stomach.

Tripoli-born Sawsen Felice, the victim's wife, testified that on November 6 she was at the PL club together with her husband and father-in-law.

The accused arrived some time later and had hugged her husband, remarking that he was a "good fellow". Present in the bar there was Joseph Muscat, commonly known as 'il-Lager', another man nicknamed 'iż-Żejtuni' and the barman, the court was told.

The witness narrated the sequence of events leading to the stabbing incident. The row happened when Joseph Muscat asked the woman if she was a Muslim and if so, why she did not wear a veil.

"Sorry, I don't speak Maltese, the witness had replied in an attempt to shrug off the unwanted comments.

However, her husband had apparently taken offence and although Mr Muscat apologised and backed off, an argument broke out. At that point, the court heard how the accused allegedly stepped in and stabbed the victim.

Ms Felice held up her right arm in open court to reveal a scar resulting from a wound she had allegedly suffered when the accused hit her just above the wrist as she stood between him and her husband.

The witness recalled how she had gone into a panic when she saw her husband's blood-stained shirt. When she opened it she caught sight of part of his intestines jutting out of a stomach wound.

Turning around she found that everyone, with the exception of her father-in-law and the barman, had fled the scene.

The woman admitted that in a rage she hurled a chair and a table at the accused who was at the time standing outside the club.

The victim's father Emanuel Felice explained he had gone to the bar for a coffee around 3pm. He recalled having overheard 'il-Lager' address his daughter-in-law and recognised the accused as the person he had seen arguing with his son.

Barman Karl Tabone confirmed the fight had broken out just as he was closing down the premises. The court heard how the victim and his wife had been drinking whisky at the bar since around noon. Towards 3.30pm the barman was clearing the place when the argument broke out.

When the two came to blows the witness tried to call the police from a separate room. Returning to the bar he caught sight of the victim with his blood-stained shirt and, in a state of shock, ran out to seek help.

An officer stationed at the Qormi police station testified that the accused was finally arrested in St Peter's street. The white blood-stained sweater he had allegedly worn at the time of the fight was discovered inside his van. However, Mr Galea claimed the garment had been stained by horse meat.

At the end of the sitting, the accused was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000 and under strict orders not to set foot in Qormi.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted. Lawyer Edward Gatt appeared for the victim. Lawyer Giannella de Marco was defence counsel.