Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Office of the Prime Minister asked for €1.6 million for travel purposes this year over and above the €640,000 originally allocated in the Budget, Finance Ministry figures show.

In-Nazzjon leads with a statement by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association expressing concern over Air Malta's future after it dropped the Manchester and Frankfurt routes.

The Malta Independent says the Chief Justice has denied any link between his comments on the order of precedence and the judgment which gave two additional seats in parliament to the PN.

l-orizzont says the deportation of nine migrants from Mali is to proceed.