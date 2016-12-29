Advert
Thursday, December 29, 2016, 15:54

Invest in solar panels... and you may get a shady investment

The PV panels in a total eclipse of the sun.The PV panels in a total eclipse of the sun.

The authorities rightly promote the importance of investing in solar panels. They promote the use of green energy by capitalising on Malta's blessed sun rays and equally importantly lead to a drastic reduction in energy bills. 

So you invest incostly PV panels, install them on your washroom and one fine day, your next door neighbour decides to build an additional storey or two... for a total eclipse of the sun. 

A picture of a terraced house in the Tas-Swatar area shows the dilemma faced by many as buildings rise higher thanks to more flexible planning policies. 

The picture, which is going viral on Facebook, shows the solar panels on top of the building in the middle will now barely get any exposure to sunlight throughout the day.

The home owner's son wrote on Facebook: "My father had to wait between five and six months to get a permit for the panels, and two years later the Planning Authority issued a permit for two additional storeys next door."

According to the National Renewable Energy Plan, the lack of ‘solar rights’ laws protecting owners of photovoltaic panels from over-shading by nearby tall buildings is a major obstacle to widespread uptake of the technology.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Decapitated horse found in Marsa

  2. Watch: Man dies as quadbike falls onto...

  3. Ceremony honours memory of Karin Grech,...

  4. Blaze forces closure of Constitution...

  5. Decapitated pony ‘was neglected for months’

  6. Watch: Pup rescued from the sea at the...

  7. Chief Justice takes offence at revision...

  8. Foundation's new CEO sees financial...

  9. Half of public holidays next year will...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed