Here is how the buses will work on New Year's Eve

On the night of New Year's Eve, Malta Public Transport will operate 10 special service routes from Valletta to facilitate travel for those celebrating in the capital.

The special service routes are as follows:

N13: buses will be operated according to demand, plus the normal scheduled service, from Bays A11, A12 and A13 Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta' – Msida – Gżira Rue D’Argens – Gżira Triq Testaferrata – Sliema Ferries – Sliema Tower Road – Spinola – St. Julian’s – Paceville – Pembroke P&R.

S10: departure time from Valletta Bay A1 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and 1.30am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square – Għajn Dwieli – Isla Terminus – Bormla Pjazza Gavino Gulia – Bormla Xatt – Birgu Café Riche – Kapuċċini – Xgħajra Church – Xgħajra Xatt – Kalkara Ta’ Bighi – Kalkara Xatt.

S20: departure time from Valletta Bay A2 at 11.30pm and from 12.15am to 1.45am every 30 minutes: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Gzira Rue D’Argens –Mrabat – San Gwann Church – San Gwann Ta' Zwejt – Kappara – Kappara roundabaout (tal-gas) – Qroqq Skatepark – Msida.

S30: departure from Valletta Bay A3 at 23:30 and every 20 minutes from 12.15am to 1.55am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta' – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Iklin – Għargħur – Naxxar – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Tarġa Gap – Burmarrad – Buġibba Pioneer Road – Buġibba Terminus S40: departure from Valletta Bay A10 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30 Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta' – Msida – Valley Road B’Kara – Birkirkara Lija Roundabout – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Tarġa Gap – Mġarr – Manikata – Għajn Tuffieħa.

S41: departure from Valletta Bay A4 every 15 minutes at 11.30pm, 12.30am, 1am and at 1.30am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta' – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Tarġa Gap – Burmarrad – St. Paul’s Bay – Xemxija – Mellieħa Village – Għadira Bay – Ċirkewwa.

S50: departure from Valletta Bay A5 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 1.45am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Ħamrun – Santa Venera – Mrieħel – Attard Warda Interchange – Ta’ Qali Interchange – Saqqajja – Rabat Interchange – Mtarfa – Rabat Vjal il-Ħaddiem – Dingli – Rabat Triq N. Saura.

S60: departure from Valletta A6 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and at 1.30am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Ħamrun – Marsa P&R – Qormi San Sebastjan – Qormi Triq San Edwardu – Qormi Polyclinic – Mdina Road Qormi – Żebbug Terminus – Siġġiewi Centre.

S70: departure from Valletta Bay A7 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 1.45am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata I-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – St. Vincent De Paul – Luqa – Kirkop – Safi – Vjal ix-Xarolla Żurrieq – Vjal il-Blue Grotto – Żurrieq – Qrendi – Mqabba.

S80: departure from Valletta A8 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and at 1.30am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa P&R – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square – Tarxien – Santa Luċija – Bulebel – Żejtun Terminus – Bir-id-Deheb – Birzebbuġa – Għaxaq – Gudja

S90: departure from Valletta A9 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 2.15am: Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square Fgura – Hompesch Gate – Żabbar Center – Marsaskala Triq Il-Qaliet – Marsascala Terminus.

The public transport service will operate a reduced service on New Year’s day. Buses will stop operating at lunch time and the service will be suspended between noon and 3pm, with the last buses departing between 10am and 11.30am, depending on the length of the trip.

Services will resume normal operation between 3pm and 4pm. Last evening services will terminate at 9pm.

Passengers are also reminded that until January 6, buses are operating on a Saturday time schedule from Monday to Friday while they will operate as usual on Saturday.

The service on routes that normally operate only during the weekdays, namely 49, 50 and 90, are still being provided during this period.

Malta Public Transport also advises customers that its ticket booths will be closed on New Year’s day.