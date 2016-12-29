Freedom Press, once Labour HQ, to be demolished

The former Freedom Press, one time headquarters of the Labour Party, will be demolished on the night between Friday and Saturday January 6-7.

Transport Malta said Labour Avenue will be closed between 9pm and 5am because of the works.

Cars will be able to use the road alongside Dock 7. Trucks will be directed through the industrial zone.

The Labour Party had given up the Freedom Press in the 1970s when it was taken over by the government to house the offices of Malta Shipbuilding. The party was given various properties in compensation, including Australia Hall in Pembroke.

The Maċina in Senglea was used as Labour HQ until a new HQ was built in Hamrun in the 1990s.

The Malta Shipbuilding area is now being turned into a maritime hub for activities which will include maintenance of oil rigs.