Thursday, December 29, 2016, 10:46

Courts impose 4,000 fines a year - fines can now be paid online

Fines imposed by the courts can henceforth be paid online through the e-ID, on https://justice.gov.mt/onlineservices, the justice ministry said today.

Some 4,000 fines are imposed by the courts every year. 

