Charged with domestic violence, remanded in custody

A 39-year-old father of two currently undergoing separation proceedings was today denied bail after being charged with having throughout the past month committed acts of domestic violence against his estranged wife.

Besides threatening and insulting his wife, causing both her and their minor children to live in constant fear, the accused also caused damage to the family home in Marsascala, the court was told.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, noted that the accused had violated a Protection Order issued by the Family Court which had prohibited him from approaching his wife and children. The man, who also has no known address, had also ignored a treatment order issued by the Family Court.

The defence argued that the man deserved to be granted bail upon the presumption of innocence. However, the court turned down the request for bail and declared that the protection order in favour of the accused's wife and children was to stand.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.